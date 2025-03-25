More Than 400 Gallons of Hot Sauce Recalled for Obscure Reason

Before you dab some hot sauce on your next bite of food, you should make sure it's not some of the 400 gallons that were just recalled.

On March 19, the FDA issued a recall of the Karma Sauce Company's Hot Ones-branded Los Calientes Hot Sauces by Heatonist.

These bottles of hot sauce might contain a foreign object inside: Plastic.

According to All Recipes, this plastic was found in more than 400 gallons of the brand's popular hot sauce.

There are many different bottles and batch numbers that are affected; that's what's making this recall so widespread. Here's exactly what you are looking for on the bottles of hot sauce being recalled:

Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde Hot Sauce 5-Gallon Bucket

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5

Best-By Date: Feb. 7, 2028

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5 Best-By Date: Feb. 7, 2028 Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde Hot Sauce 1-Gallon Jug

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5

Best-By Dates: Feb. 3, 2028; Feb. 4, 2028; and Feb. 7, 2028

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5 Best-By Dates: Feb. 3, 2028; Feb. 4, 2028; and Feb. 7, 2028 Hot Ones Los Calientes Verde Hot Sauce 5-Ounce Bottles

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5

UPC: 8-51444-00803-5 Best-By Dates: Dec. 18, 2027; Dec. 19, 2027; Feb. 3, 2028; Feb. 4, 2028; Feb. 5, 2028; Feb. 6, 2028; Feb. 7, 2028; Feb. 11, 2028; Feb. 12, 2028; and Feb. 13, 2028

Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo Hot Sauce 1-Gallon Jug

UPC: 8-51444-00810-03

Best-By Date: Feb. 7, 2028

UPC: 8-51444-00810-03 Best-By Date: Feb. 7, 2028 Hot Ones Los Calientes Rojo Hot Sauce 5-Ounce Bottles

UPC: 8-51444-00810-03

Best-By Date: Feb. 10, 2028

The Heatonist hot sauce is the same one that is used for the popular interview series, Hot Ones, which famously interviews celebrities while making them simultaneously try some of the hottest sauces on the planet.

The makers of Hot Ones insist that none of the recalled batches were the ones used in the filming of any episode.

If you purchased a 5-ounce bottle through Hot Ones’ online retail partner Heatonist, you can reach out to the brand directly via email to request a refund or with any questions regarding the recall.

