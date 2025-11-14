Jackson Dean’s Playlist Will Definitely Surprise You [EXCLUSIVE]

Jackson Dean’s Playlist Will Definitely Surprise You [EXCLUSIVE]

YouTube/TasteofCountryMusic

Jackson Dean comes across as a deep well of country and rock music and emotion, but his personal playlist couldn't be brighter.

The "Heavens to Betsy" singer is one of two guests on this week's Taste of Country Nights, on Demand podcast. Host Evan Paul wrapped an insightful interview with something a bit more playful.

"I like obscure things," he said.

Specifically, Dean says he's really into a female-led soul band out of Brooklyn called Say She She.

"They’re doing doo-wop and it’s incredible," he gushes.

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app

Maybe we're guilty of judging a book by its cover, but Jackson Dean doesn't seem like a doo-wop kind of guy. However, when pressed further he explains his love of harmonies — especially in country music — and suddenly it fits.

"We all sing five-part harmony in my band, which is a really heavy thing," he says. "Harmonies throughout country music have been so crucial. Think of any duet that you ever heard in the country genre. You’re like, these are two laser beams coming to make one."

"Heavens to Betsy" is close to becoming Dean's first No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The song's 60-week run on the radio chart has allowed him time to process the emotions of hearing someone else's story.

"People come up to me all the time and are like, 'Man I'm pretty sure my dad's spirit was in the room when you wrote this. Hearing that as a 25-year-old is a lot to handle," he says.

"Sometimes you just gotta be there and listen and look them in the eye and tell them, 'It's okay.'"

"Heavens to Betsy" is from Dean's On the Back of My Dreams album (2024). He says he hopes to have a new album ready in 2026.

The Top 10 Country Songs of 2025, Ranked (So Far)

The Top 10 country songs of 2025 represent a big shift in how we discover great music and who's recording it. Just one primary artist on this list of the year's best songs has won a Male or Female Vocalist of the Year award.

Newcomers are making the best songs, and they're being rewarded with huge streaming numbers. Scroll down to see if your favorite song is among the Top 10 Country Songs of 2025.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 10 songs of 2025, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were also influential.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

40 Most-Played Country Songs of 2025

These are the 40 most-played country songs of 2025, per Mediabase, a music industry service that monitors airplay in over 150 markets.

Leading the way is Morgan Wallen with four songs in the Top 40. Post Malone has three while Jelly Roll, Shaboozey and Kane Brown are included on two each.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Jackson Dean
Categories: Country Music News, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights, Taste of Country Nights On Demand

More From Taste of Country