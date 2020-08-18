Jake Owen proves that there is nothing cuter than a daddy-daughter pizza date. The country star snapped a sweet selfie with his youngest daughter, Paris, while out getting a bite to eat and shared it with fans on Monday (Aug. 17).

"My little slice of cheese," Owen says alongside the snapshot.

Both Owen and his 1-year-old daughter are flashing their biggest grins in the snap. It's one of the first full face shots he's shared of little Paris Hartley since he and his girlfriend welcomed her last spring.

Paris is Owen and Erica Hartlein's first child together, though he has an older daughter, 7-year-old Pearl, from his first marriage, which ended in 2015.

"To be blessed with another beautiful little girl is a big deal because I do think that it takes special men to be a great dad to a little girl," the singer said when welcoming his second daughter, "And I feel like, thanks to Pearl, she’s shown me how to be a good father to little girls, and I’ll be a great father to Paris because of that."

When Owen isn't out getting pizza with his little lady, you can find the singer belting songs with his oldest daughter, Pearl. Perhaps an Owen trio is in the cards in the future?

The country star released his sixth studio album, Greetings From ... Jake, in 2019, and it churned hit singles in "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," "Down to the Honkytonk" and "Homemade." Hartlein plays the leading lady in the music video for Owen's romantic "Made for You," a love song also from that album. His daughters also appear in the sweet video.

