If anyone has stories to share and advice to give, it’s Jana Kramer.

And now, the country artist and television actress will share those stories and that advice in a new book. Set for release this fall, The Good Fight is being touted as a self-help book that chronicles the challenges that Kramer and husband Mike Caussin have gone through during their marriage.

"[At first] I was writing a book about my life and our relationship, and at the time we did a treatment that I gave to Mike,” Kramer tells People magazine. “He just ripped it up and was like, 'You're not releasing this.' [He was] just full of shame, which I get [now]. At the time I was like, 'I want to help people.”

“We're not trying to claim that we have it all figured out,” Caussin adds. “We learned from clinical professionals that we've had in our lives steer us in the right direction. We have the tools. [The book] is vulnerable, it's authentic, it's direct, it's funny, it's passionate."

Celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary on Friday (May 22), Kramer also headed to her Instagram page to not only share the news of the new book, but also share some more personal feelings as to why she wanted to write it.

“We poured our hearts and souls into this book,” Kramer writes alongside a picture of her and Caussin smiling with the new book in their hands. “This book shares our journey, our past, our pain, our triumphs, our darkest days, and all the lessons along the way. Mike and I share 2 different perspectives throughout the entire book and at the end of the day we truly hope this book helps those that want to grow, need encouragement, tools and a little silver lining. Today is our 5-year wedding anniversary...we have been through hell and back, learned a lot along the way and still trying to do better each day, but no matter what we continue to fight The Good Fight.”

Granted, the couple has long been fairly open about their various troubles, including Caussin's battle with a sex addition and Kramer's battle with her own feelings about his infidelity. But no matter what, the two have found a way to press on not only for each other, but for their two children Jolie and Jace.