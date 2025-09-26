Jason Aldean’s Reaction Says It All as Brittany Welcomes a New Family Member

It looks like Jason Aldean's wife Brittany is getting her dream farm after all — one animal at a time.

Does Jason Aldean Own a Working Farm?

The country singer and his wife differ greatly when it comes to owning a farm, with Aldean being staunchly opposed to the idea. But as every couple knows, the wife always gets her way in the end.

What Is the New Addition to Jason Aldean's Family?

In a video shared to social media, Brittany documents her journey of bringing the family's new pig Betty to their home in Tennessee. We see her shopping for supplies at Tractor Supply, before getting the newest addition to the Aldean Family settled into her temporary pen on their property.

She then brings her husband out to have a look, and his reaction is peak dad mode.

He stands and stares at the pig from the porch holding a coffee mug. After a while, it sounds like he says, "Look at that pig."

You can see Brittany cross her fingers as he makes his way over to the pen, as if hoping he'll love Betty as much as she does.

At one point it looks like he looks over at the camera to shake his head.

"Jason is like every man," one fan writes in the comments. "Don't have a clue what's going on around his house, don't like it but can't say nothing about it. Just nod, agree and go along with the chaos."

Brittany Aldean Is Going All Out for Her New Pet Pig, Betty

Brittany shared the news that she had officially become a pig mom just a few days prior to posting this video. She was proud to show off the new family member and her custom "Betty" sign hung on her chain-link pen.

The social media influencer made it clear that these would be temporary living quarters for Betty until her "piggy Taj Mahal" is completed. That's right, Brittany is building Betty her own house on the couple's 150-acre property.

In her Instagram stories she posted a video of Betty getting her first visit from the vet to make sure she's healthy.

The camera also panned over to show the building process of her new home. It looks like the work crew has already laid the foundation.

Screenshot of Brittany Aldean's Instagram stories showing her pig Betty's new home being built. @brittanyaldean via Instagram loading...

Jason Aldean and His Wife Brittany Do Not See Eye to Eye on Owning a Farm

It's not clear how Brittany got Betty, but it's clear she's extremely excited to have a little farm moment on their land. According to the couple, the discussion of having a farm has been going on for a long time.

While Brittany wants to own a functioning farm, Aldean is not sold on the idea.

In a social media video, the two argue about it, with Aldean saying they can have one when he retires. Brittany doesn't fall for the compromise because she knows he will never retire.

Perhaps Betty is the first domino in Brittany's master plan to become a farmer.