Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday

Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy.

Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.

In the caption, Aldean wishes a happy birthday to his "little rockstar."

"5 years ago I was blessed with my only son and it has been an honor being his daddy and watching him grow," Aldean notes. "You are a special lil guy and we love u more than you will ever know. Happy bday Bubba."

Brittany Aldean also wished a Happy Birthday to her only son, sharing a sweet slideshow of photos set to Aldean's song "Your Mama," which appears on his Georgia album. The song is directed at Memphis as Aldean sings about all the ways Brittany will affect their son's life.

"Jason cut this song about me and my baby because our bond is a special one," Brittany writes alongside the post. "There’s just something amazing about a mama/son relationship. I never knew how much I needed him till he came into this world. One of my biggest blessings in life is being YOUR MAMA, Mems. Happy 5th birthday my angel, my best friend, my baby boy. Mommy loves you SO SO SO MUCH."

Memphis is Aldean and Brittany's first child together, born on December 1, 2017. A little over a year later, on February 4, 2019, the couple's daughter, Navy Rome, was born. Aldean also has two older daughters, Keeley and Kendyl, from a previous marriage.

The singer and Brittany were married on March 21, 2015, and they often share moments from their family life with their children.

