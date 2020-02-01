Jason Aldean's 2-year-old son, Memphis, got to meet his "hero," Mickey Mouse, and his proud dad turned to social media to share adorable pictures of the momentous occasion.

The country superstar posted to Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 1), sharing a series of pictures with his family at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The first picture shows the singer, his wife Brittany and their two kids posing in a group shot with Mickey, while two subsequent pictures show Memphis getting a hug from Mickey and hanging out with Pluto the Disney dog.

"Thank you so much @waltdisneyworld for a great day with my family in Orlando yesterday. My lil man had the time of his life meeting his hero Mickey Mouse! See you again soon," Aldean writes to accompany the pictures, adding the hashtag #waltdisneyworld.

The country couple welcomed Memphis in December of 2017. He was their first child together. They added daughter Navy Rome to the family in February 2019. Aldean also has two other daughters from a previous marriage; Keeley, 16, and 12-year-old Kendyl.

The family are currently living in Kane Brown's old house while construction continues on their massive dream home, which is set for completion in May. The lavish estate features a massive waterslide fit for a theme park in the pool area, a bowling alley, a two-story closet and other top-flight amenities.

Aldean launched his 2020 We Back Tour on Jan. 30 in Columbia, S.C., and he's set to perform across the U.S. through the end of September. Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serve as opening acts during the winter dates before Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny take over in the summer. Dee Jay Silver joins Aldean on the road for the duration of the tour.

