Losing weight is great and all, but something that comes with major weight loss like Jelly Roll's is all of the extra skin that is left over afterward.

Jelly Roll was a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week, where he got into the details about the dramatic three-year weight loss that has led him to this point.

"My surgeon said I have 35 pounds of [extra] skin on me now. It's crazy. Just 35 pounds of extra skin, just hanging off the front of me right now," Jelly reveals.

Jelly jokes, "Somebody said 'Doesn't that hurt?'" Referring to carrying around 35 pounds of extra hanging skin, "I said 'not as bad as the 500 that was hanging. I'll take these 35 over that, all day dude, way fair change.'"

Still, he's planning to get surgery to address the extra skin. Back in July, Jelly revealed that he intends to go under the knife because his extra skin is getting in the way of daily functions.

What is It Like Carrying Hanging Skin After Weight Loss?

As someone who has also lost around 250lbs and kept it off for 11 years now, I can personally tell you that having hanging skin is a little frightening and embarrassing at first.

But Jelly is right: It is way better than the fat that held it up before.

Yep, that's me! The picture on the left was taken in 2011 and the picture on the right was taken in 2014, when I was done losing weight and starting to just maintain my health regimen.

The "Save Me" singer also revealed in the interview that it was a rainy Monday morning in Nashville that kicked off his entire weight loss journey.

He was supposed to go for his first walk outside around his neighborhood, but almost didn't because he had a built-in excuse: The rain.

But his family stood outside in the rain, cheered him on and waited outside for him to get back from his walk to congratulate him. That inspired Jelly to finally make the life change he says he had always lied to himself about making.

How Has Weight Loss Affected Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's Intimacy?

In the interview with Rogan, Jelly reveals that intimacy with his wife, Bunnie, was nearly non-existent when he was over 500lbs. He talked about how it was like playing a horrible game of Twister, trying to figure out where everything goes.

