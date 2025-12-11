Jelly Roll: Intimacy With Bunnie Xo Was ‘Horrible’ Before Weight Loss

Jelly Roll is known for keepin' it real — especially when it comes to his journey of personal growth.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the country superstar opened up about the ways his weight once impacted his marriage — including his ability to be intimate with his wife, Bunnie Xo.

“My sex life with my wife was horrible,” the 41-year-old told Rogan.

He continued, “Dude, I married a f---ing big-tit-ied, blond, beautiful woman… the kind of woman that makes you smile when you cry. I couldn’t even get aroused, I was so big.”

He delivered the comment with his signature blend of humor and vulnerability, comparing their former struggles in the bedroom to an awkward game of Twister: “Left foot here, right foot on the X… are we in there yet? Tell me if you feel something.”

But beneath the laughter is something deeper — a man owning his past struggles and showing how far he’s come.

A Life-Changing Journey

In 2024, Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) began a serious health transformation, committing to weight loss for the sake of his future — and his family.

Earlier this year, he revealed he had shed nearly 200 pounds, dropping from 540 to 357 pounds, with plans to lose another 100.

“I’m gonna lose another 100 pounds,” he told Pat McAfee during a live show in April.

Throughout it all, Bunnie Xo has been a steady source of support — cheering him on, shutting down critics online, and reminding fans that her love for her husband has never been about appearance.

More Than What’s on the Outside

In a viral TikTok video, Bunnie Xo responded to comments about her husband’s “hot new look” by keeping it real: “[People say], ‘Girl, your man is so hot now that he’s lost all that weight,’” she said.

Is he? Because he’s always had the same face. He’s always had the same heart. He’s always had the same soul.

The couple has been open about their ups and downs — including Jelly Roll’s past infidelity, which he’s publicly acknowledged and deeply regretted. But together, they’ve moved forward with honesty, humor, and love.

A New Chapter, Onstage and Off

Now, with his health improving and a Grand Ole Opry induction on the horizon, Jelly Roll is showing fans a new side of himself — one that’s not just lighter in weight, but lighter in spirit.

It’s clear the artist who once sang about being a “Son of a Sinner” is embracing the power of redemption — and doing it all with the same heart that made fans love him in the first place.