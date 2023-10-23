It's Halloween season, and creativity is running rampant when it comes to Halloween costumes. One look on any social media platform shows a plethora of ideas, and even some good country-themed costumes!

But a Jelly Roll fan in Alabama may have already won this year's Halloween costume contest. Griffin Wade is dressing as Jelly Roll this year, and his look is so good that even Jelly Roll himself approves.

Jelly Roll @MWillingham09, X loading...

On X, user Michael Willingham gives props to his buddy, @GriffinWade for his Halloween impression of Jelly Roll.

Shortly after the props were sent out, the comments and retweets starting coming in — including Jelly Roll himself, who joined in on the fun with a retweet.

One user jokes, "Which one is Jelly Roll?"

That is almost not a joke, though, as every single detail in this costume is well thought-out and applied — Wade even put on the same face tattoos that Jelly Roll has. Their facial structure is almost identical, as are the facial hair and expressions.

It is a little early for Halloween costume contests, but it is safe to say that this one is going to be one of the most accurate and popular ones among country fans.

It's reminiscent of when the fan who looks like Luke Combs was making the rounds at Luke Combs' real concerts. So, before you run up to who you think is Jelly Roll, asking for an autograph and a selfie, you might want to do a double-take.

