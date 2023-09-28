Jelly Roll's acceptance speech was just a little unusual after he won Male Artist of 2023 at the People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 28).

Jelly couldn't be at the Nashville-based show in person, because he was performing a Cincinnati stop on his 2023 Backroad Baptism Tour. But that didn't stop him from addressing the crowd after his win, and he made sure to spotlight the voters that won him the trophy: His fans.

After show opener Elle King broke the news to Jelly that he'd won the award, the singer almost immediately got teary-eyed.

"I thought since I was here I didn't have a chance at winning, but the losers win again, baby!" he said, holding up his new hardware to his crowd.

"This was fan-voted. This is for the fans. It's always for the fans first, baby," Jelly emphasized. "And I wanna say thank you to the People's Choice Country Awards for [letting] me and these 20,000 degenerates celebrate together live from Cincinnati, Ohio."

Shortly after he was announced as the winner in this category, Jelly gave a performance of "Save Me" on the show's broadcast, also live from his Cincinnati show.

Jelly Roll took home the award over Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Hardy, Kane Brown, Luke Combs,

Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan. He received five other nominations, with one for New Artist. Whitsitt Chapel was up for Album and his single "Need a Favor" got nods for Song and Music Video of 2023. His song "Save Me" featuring Lainey Wilson was included in the Collaboration Song list.

The inaugural People's Choice Country Awards were held in Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Thursday (Sept. 28). The star-studded night was hosted by Little Big Town and aired live on NBC.