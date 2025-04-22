Jelly Roll is a seasoned performer who has performed all over the world for all different kinds of people, so it's not surprising he's had a mishap or two in his career.

But during a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show last week, Jelly was asked to share the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to him while he was onstage, and, well, it's not a story any other singer can top — not that they would want to.

"I pooped myself one time," Jelly revealed to Hudson and Luke Bryan, who was on the talk show couch with him that day.

Both celebs giggled in response, but the "Save Me" hitmaker wasn't done over-sharing.

"I did," Jelly Roll confirms. "I didn’t know. I was confident it was all air."

Bryan is almost falling off of Hudson's couch with laughter at this point. "Never trust one," he remarks.

The live studio audience is audibly grumbling at this story, with many of them grossed out by Jelly's details.

"I’m so sorry. I watched this crowd go from loving me to just being completely out. I overshared again," he says in response.

Bryan tried to help him recover, telling the crowd — and viewers at home — "That's why we love him, right there."

The American Idol judge even threw his boy a bone, joking that he, too, has pooped his pants on stage: "I didn't get embarrassed when I did it," Bryan says.

It kind of plays out like the scene in Billy Madison where Adam Sandler says, "You're not cool unless you pee your pants." It's probably a one-and-done story for Jelly's talk show visits, though. Hopefully.

Jelly Roll is on tour with Post Malone this spring. The Big A-- Stadium Tour kicks off April 29 in Salt Lake City. He should pack extra britches just in case.

