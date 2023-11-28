Jelly Roll’s Wife Clears Up a Rumor About Her + Lainey Wilson

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, is shutting down the rumor mill.

After Bunnie — who's a podcaster and social media star, as well as wife to Jelly — saw an article reporting that she's jealous of Jelly's "Save Me" duet partner Lainey Wilson, she jumped on social media to set the record straight.

In one Instagram Stories slide, Bunnie simply posted the headline along with a string of emojis of laughing faces.

A little backstory: Jelly and Wilson are two of country music's biggest names today, and earlier this month, she was awarded the top prize, Entertainer of the Year, at the 2023 CMA Awards. Wilson's a featured artist on the Jelly-led "Save Me," which is currently nearing the top of the country charts. The two stars are close friends to boot, and spoke glowingly about each other during their respective big nights at the CMAs this year.

But that doesn't mean that Jelly's wife has anything to be jealous of: In fact, in her response to the rumor, Bunnie made a joke that it was her — not her husband — who had a crush on Wilson.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Instagram Instagram loading...

"God, Lainey just makes me wanna do weird things," Bunnie jokes in a video she posted from the first time she and Wilson met, while she was backstage at an event watching a TV screen showing Wilson perform onstage.

"Get better journalists," she writes on her Instagram Stories in a message directed to the publication that published the story.

"It's actually me that wants Lainey — so do better research LMAO," she adds on another.

In the same slide, Bunnie shared a moment from the 2023 CMA Awards, which took place backstage right after Jelly won New Artist of the Year. In the clip, Bunnie's walking down the hall when Wilson comes up for a hug.

Instagram Instagram loading...

"Wanna [know] the type of woman Lainey Wilson is ..." Bunnie says, "She's the [minute] your husband wins his first CMA Award she's there to hug & cheer you on."

Wilson should also know better than to believe any rumors about Bunnie and jealousy: It's not her first rodeo with the rumor mill. Earlier this year, the star had to hop on social media to shut down a weight loss gummy brand that appeared to feature her likeness in their ads.

"They're entirely fake," Wilson said at the time, urging her fans to steer clear of weight loss scams that appeared to be partnerships with her.