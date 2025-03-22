You Literally Won’t Believe Where You’ve Seen This ‘1923’ Villain Before!

If the villainous character of Banner Creighton on 1923 looks awfully familiar to you, he should. You very well might remember the actor from his long run on one of TV's most iconic shows. But you'll be absolutely stunned when you realize where you knew him from before that!

Who Plays Banner Creighton on 1923?

Actor Jerome Flynn stars as Banner Creighton on 1923.

The former sheep farmer has had a longstanding feud with Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford). That's part of what helped him decide to become a henchman for wealthy industrialist Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton), whose goal is to strip the Duttons of their land holdings so he can develop the property as a mine and a winter resort.

What Are Jerome Flynn's Other Acting Credits Besides 1923?

Before 1923, Flynn starred on Game of Thrones as Bronn for nine seasons, giving him by far his best-known role.

The 62-year-old British actor also starred in Soldier Soldier and Ripper Street in the U.K., as well as doing a number of guest appearances and voiceover work.

Jerome Flynn Had a Surprisingly Successful Music Career Before 1923

In 1995, Flynn teamed with his Soldier Soldier co-star Robson Green in the English pop duo Robson & Jerome, which scored a No. 1 hit with a cover of "Unchained Melody" that became the top-selling single of the year in the U.K.

They followed that up with two more No. 1 hits in "I Believe" and "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted," and they also released two albums that reached No. 1 before going their separate ways.

As a bizarre footnote to their success, future American Idol breakout judge Simon Cowell was the executive who pushed the duo to record together, despite their reluctance.

So there you have it: The Scottish villain from 1923 was previously one of the biggest pop stars in Europe, albeit briefly and many years ago. We bet that's not what you expected to find!

1923 is currently in the middle of Season 2. The Yellowstone prequel airs new episodes every Sunday via the Paramount+ streaming service.

