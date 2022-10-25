Jessie James Decker Eliminated From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Jessie James Decker's time on Dancing With the Stars has come to an end. The singer and her dancing partner, Alan Bernsten, were eliminated during Monday night's episode (Oct. 24), during the show's Michael Bublé-themed night.

But rather than dwell on the end of the experience, Decker's focusing on the positive: She shared some of her favorite DWTS memories in a carousel of images on social media, saying that she's proud of herself for broadening her horizons to compete on the show.

"If you would have told me September 2nd when I was asked to do this show that I would have made it this far I would have said .... uhhh no way!" she writes in the caption of her post. "This has tested me and challenged me in a diff way than anything in my career and I am SO proud that I stepped out of my comfort zone and did something that scared the s--t out of me!"

She also expressed her appreciation for her partner on the show, whom she says she "will miss most of all," adding, "He believed in me, pushed me when I felt I wasn't good enough and made me feel like I could get out there [and] shine even when I didn't believe in myself."

But the biggest silver lining of being eliminated from the show is being able to return home to Tennessee to be with her family, Decker adds. The singer shares three children, 8-year-old Vivienne, 7-year-old Eric and 4-year-old Forrest, with her husband Eric Decker, and she tells Us Weekly that she's excited to get back to her daily routine with her kids.

"I'm excited to get home and be able to make them dinner and get up with them, take 'em to school ...[all of] the little things that you just as a mom love," Decker notes.

Dancing With the Stars will continue to air on Monday nights at 8PM ET on Disney+.

Country Stars Who Went Dancing With the Stars, Worst to Best:

Country Stars Share Their Go-To Dance Moves