Singer Jessie James Decker and her family are resting after a health scare that put her 2-year-old son in the emergency room. A bug bite became a staph infection, leading to a very high fever and medical intervention.

Speaking to fans via Instagram, Decker shares that the bug bite was on his rear, but it turned into a boil. "It was like a golf ball it was so hard and he was in so much pain," the 32-year-old writes. "The had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out. He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain."

Forrest is the youngest of Decker's three kids with husband Eric. They also have 6-year-old Vivianne and 4-year-old Eric Jr.

At the end of her Instagram caption, Decker asks if any of her three million followers have had something similar happen, and she's assured it's much more common than you think.

Decker didn't share what kind of bug bit her boy. She did reveal that she had to take him in to the emergency room by herself, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The photo shows him in recovery, sucking on a popsicle while playing a game on a tablet.

Decker's Instagram often gets personal, with photos of her children or intimate pictures of her with her former NFL-playing husband. The singer and reality television star is also an accomplished author and entrepreneur. This fall she'll be getting into a new area of expertise when her Just Feed Me cookbook is released.