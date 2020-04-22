Jessie James Decker is doing what she can to find excitement while quarantined at home with her husband and three children amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On Tuesday (April 21), the "My Cowboy" singer shared a look at what life is like in the Decker household right now, but she probably wasn't expecting to be shamed over it.

With the family dog in the background and her son sitting on the unmade bed behind her, Decker ��� wearing her underwear and a cropped T-shirt — lays sprawled out in a chair in the Instagram image, with a glass of wine in her hand. While some fans were quick to comment on her long legs and her honesty about what shelter-in-place orders look like behind the scenes, others criticized that a mother would be dressed in her underwear while her kids are around, and those were the comments that caught Decker's attention.

"You walk around like that with your kids around ..." one user writes in the comments section. "Are you really that desperate for attention?" adds another.

"No different than a swimsuit,” Decker said in response to haters' comments. The mother of three young children (sons Forrest and Eric and daughter Vivianne) is married to NFL player Eric Decker and uses her social media as a space to be candid with fans. It's not unusual for her to share vulnerable, real tidbits online.

"I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of," she says in retort to negativity.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Decker has caused a bit of a ruckus over what she chooses to share publicly. There was the time Decker received flack for sharing a picture of her breastfeeding her son, Forrest, while once again holding a glass of wine. She has also commented many times about the body insecurities she has combatted throughout the years.

