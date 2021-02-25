John Schneider is doing more than just singing a song for the American truck driver. With a new song called "Truck On," he's hoping to help truckers in need during the pandemic.

The singer and actor shared "Truck On" with Taste of Country readers first, one day ahead of the music video release. Look for an album of the same name on April 2. He says it's an ode to "highway heroes" that's inspired by the Southern rock songs he grew up on.

"The idea for 'Truck On' came to me as my wife and I were driving across the country during the pandemic," the actor best known as Bo Duke from The Dukes of Hazzard tells ToC. "It was more evident than ever before that what keeps our country moving and alive and strong is truck drivers. I’ve never seen so many trucks on the road in my life, to the point where we couldn’t pull our motor home over to a rest area because they were all full."

Co-writer Keith Burns took the idea to heart and had the chorus within a day. Three days later, "Truck On" was complete.

"It is not just a tribute but a salute to all our truck driving men and women, as well as their families that keep us going," Schneider says.

The music video pays homage to the '80s country hitmaker's most famous role as well as other recent projects he's starred in. He co-wrote one other song of the 11 set for the album, with Nashville writers including Jeffrey Steele helping with the rest.

A portion of sales from the Truck On album will benefit St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, an organization that helps over-the-road and regional semi-truck drivers who are out of work due to the pandemic. According to the organization's website, they've helped over 3,000 drivers with more than $3 million.