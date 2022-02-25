Jon Pardi Announces 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour

Jon Pardi is setting off on a major headlining tour this summer and fall. On Friday (Feb. 25), the singer announced plans for his 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour, presented by Case Construction Equipment.

The tour, named after his 2020 single from his Heartache Medication album, will get off the ground in Texas, with shows in Irving and Belton on July 14 and 15, respectively. He will then travel throughout the United States all summer, with stops in every corner of the country.

Pardi will close the 25-date trek in Nashville with a performance at Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 1, bringing along Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters.

"I’m really excited to take two great friends and great artists out as openers for the Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour," Pardi notes in a press release.

The "Tequila Little Time" singer also chatted with American Songwriter about the tour, saying, "you get your buddies and put on a good show anywhere people will have you. Indeed, that’s what most heartens."

The tour announcement follows the release of the star's latest single, "Last Night Lonely." The song serves as the lead single from his upcoming fourth album, which he hopes to release in the fall.

Pardi also shared his excitement for the tour on social media.

"My friends @laineywilsonmusic and @haileywhitters are hitting the road with me and we can't wait to see y'all out there starting in July," he writes. "Presale code coming Monday #Pardianimals, so make sure you're on the list at the link up top! Gonna be awesome!"

Tickets go on sale on March 4 at 10AM local time.

Jon Pardi's 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour Dates:

July 14 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza

July 15 – Belton, Texas @ Bell County Expo Center

July 16 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

July 22 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

July 23 – Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amp

July 24 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Pend Oreille Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Inglewood, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Aug. 5 – Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 6 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Red Rock Casino

Aug. 19 – Lampe, Mo. @ Black Oak Amp

Aug. 20 – Terre Haute, Ind. @ The Mill

Aug. 25 – Raleigh N.C. @ Red Hat Amp

Aug. 27 – Sharpsburg, Ky. @ Barnyard Amp

Sept. 8 – Rochester, Minn. @ Mayo Civic Center Park

Sept. 9 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ BMO Harris Pavilion

Sept. 10: Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp

Sept. 15 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amp

Sept. 16 – Big Flats, N.Y. @ Summer Stage @ Tags

Sept. 17 – Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

Sept. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17- the rooftop

Sept. 23 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

Sept. 24 – Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept. 2 – Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center*

Sept. 30 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center*

Oct. 1 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amp*

*Hailey Whitters not appearing