Getting the chance to interview country music's biggest stars never gets old. One of my favorite people to interview is Jon Pardi. We just seem to click, and I understand and love his humor. The "Last Night Lonely" singer recently stopped by our studio in Nashville and sat down with me for a chat about life, and what he has coming up in the works. I also asked him about Carrie Underwood's recent entrance at the ACM Awards, and his response is pretty on-brand:

When he arrived, I had to know what it was like just playing the sold-out Houston Rodeo, and doing part of his set on horseback. That was the first thing I asked about, and he was telling me how the horses they use are special horses that are trained to have multiple riders and for loud sounds. He said when he was practicing with the horse, he loved him so much that at the end, he was like, "How much?" But the horse wasn't for sale.

I asked him what was the craziest thing a fan has ever given him at a show. His answer will hopefully shock and surprise you, as it did me. Another thing I learned about Jon is how his new venture in the whiskey and bourbon business is going. He was telling me how his new liquor is so popular he can't even get free bottles sent to him. He has to go to the liquor store and buy it for himself.

He has a new radio single on the radio, and he is working on a new album. He was telling me about when it should come out this year, but he doesn't know what the final sound will be because there are so many songs still and he and his crew need to narrow it down. The narrowing down of the potential album cuts is interesting to me: how they go about getting it done and what happens to the ones they don't use.

At the end, we played a fun little game called "The Celebrity Net Worth Game." Jon did pretty good at this too, and we certainly had a ton of fun playing it.