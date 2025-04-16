Jon Pardi says tourists come to Nashville and have one pressing thing on their mind: Heading to Kid Rock's bar to get wasted.

Pardi was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights with me, Evan Paul, so I asked him what a night out on the town looks like when he's with his buddy, Kid Rock.

The "Heartache Medication" singer got very animated while answering this question. He even got on the edge of his seat as he told a funny little story:

"I was out with Kid Rock, his bar's loud, like, people fly into Nashville and they go, [shouting] 'I'm gonna go to Kid Rock's and get wasted! I'm gonna throw-up! Right outside of it!'"

"It's like Bob's bar has that, [shouting] 'That's where you get wasted at — Rock and Roll!'" Pardi adds. "Bob," of course, is is Robert Ritchie — Kid's real name.

Pardi finished off his hilarious statement by making sure everyone around the world knows that, "It's just that that's one of the most popular bars in Nashville, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk."

Previously, Pardi told us how he got to be friends with "Bob" — they're neighbors! Kid Rock lives right down the street from the country singer, and given that they're on a first-name basis and go out partying together, they must be pretty close buds at this point.

Pardi's latest album, Honkytonk Hollywood is available now. He's got a busy year ahead, with live shows scattered through pretty much the end of the year.

