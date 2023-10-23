Jon Pardi wasn't kidding when he said that he planned to veer away from some of the more traditional Christmas songs for his own holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi.

"We're not singing 'Silent Night' or 'O Holy Night' or any boring-a-- Christmas songs," Pardi joked, back when he was teasing the album.

On Monday (Oct. 23), he dropped the full tracklist, and true to his word, Pardi has assembled a quirky batch of titles.

Songs Like "Beer for Santa," "400 Horsepower Sleigh," "Merry Christmas From the Keys" and "Swing on Down to Texas" show a different side of the holiday spirit, backing up Pardi's promise to keep things "uptempo and fun" on his holiday album.

The project even features a collaboration: Pardi enlists Pillbox Patti, best known for her many appearances on Ashley McBryde's Ashley McByde Presents: Lindeville, for a duet called "I've Been Bad, Santa."

But Pardi did blend some holiday tradition in with his party tunes, starting with the name of the album: The fairly traditional option, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. Beyond that, the tracklist includes a few beloved Christmas standards, like "All I Want for Christmas is You," "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" and "Winter Wonderland."

Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi is due out Friday (Oct. 27), just a few days after he's officially inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday (Oct. 24).

Closer to Christmas, Pardi has also booked a celebratory holiday show at New York City's Beacon Theatre on Dec. 16.

Jon Pardi, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Tracklist:

1. "Beer for Santa"

2. "400 Horsepower Sleigh"

3. "All I Want for Christmas is You"

4. "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow"

5. "Merry Christmas From the Keys"

6. "Please Come Home for Christmas"

7. "Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy"

8. "I've Been Bad, Santa" (And Pillbox Patti)

9. "Reindeer"

10. "Swing on Down to Texas"

11. "Winter Wonderland"

12. "A Long December"