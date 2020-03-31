The ongoing spread of the coronavirus has caused Jon Pardi to postpone his May wedding to Summer Duncan.

In an announcement posted Tuesday (March 31) on Pardi’s fiancée’s Instagram page, the couple said they could just not risk the health of their wedding attendees.

“Somewhat of a relief not having to stress every day with the news of the virus and whether or not it passes by the end of May,” Duncan wrote. “We would be selfish to keep our wedding date and put our guests at risk. To all the other brides out there (and wedding vendors) it’s gonna be one hell of a busy fall!! Haha.”

The message was posted alongside a black and white picture of the night Pardi proposed to his love last fall during a stop on his Heartache Medication tour in Nashville.

“Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19, we have decided to postpone our May wedding,” a message on the picture of the couple, who began dating in early 2017, read. “Hope everyone is staying safe out there in this crazy time. Prayers and well wishes to all.”

In another Instagram post, Duncan said that she feels the same as rest of us … she can’t wait for the day she can say goodbye to COVID-19.

“But really.... bye Covid,” she wrote. “Time for you to kick rocks.”

It’s a sad turn of events for a country artist that was having quite a year, both professionally and personally.. Earlier this month, the Platinum-selling, double ACM Album of the Year nominee released his new single “Ain’t Always the Cowboy” to radio, serving as his second highest streamed song off his critically-acclaimed album Heartache Medication.

