Just days after welcoming their first child -- a baby girl named Presley Fawn -- Jon Pardi and his wife Summer posed for one of their very first photos as a family of three during a stroller walk.

The new parents posed in front of what appears to be a tour bus, smiling proudly alongside their infant daughter, in a snapshot that Summer posted to her Instagram. "Pardi of 3," the singer's wife wrote.

Summer has documented much of her pregnancy, birth and postpartum journey with her followers, sharing her thoughts on breastfeeding, fitness and various baby products. She recently shared her birth story to a highlights reel on her page, even shedding some tears as she discussed the experience, "because it was so special." Baby Presley arrived on Feb. 18, after Summer was hospitalized due to a stomach virus and ultimately stayed in the hospital until giving birth a couple of days later.

Over on his Instagram page, Pardi has also documented a couple of early parenthood moments since Presley arrived. The day the family came home from the hospital, he posted a photo of himself holding his baby girl while seated at a table, writing "Just like every picture when I was a kid ha."

After Presley's birth, Pardi also celebrated his wife's accomplishment with a "push present" -- a gift sometimes given to birthing people in appreciation for their ordeals of childbirth -- of a glittery silver bracelet. Summer showed off her gift on her Instagram stories, noting that she was beyond impressed with her husband's thoughtfulness. "He did good!" she joked in the clip.

"I mean...I usually don't post gifts but wow," she added.

Presley is the country couple's first child. They got married in late 2020.