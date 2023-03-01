Jon Pardi's "Your Heart or Mine" music video puts him in the picturesque, art-filled city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.

With views of the stunning Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel cathedral and the narrow, cobblestone streets of the town, the video follows the story of a whirlwind love affair.

Pardi plays the role of the main male character, catching the gaze of a female waitress who walks out on her job after a scuffle with the boss. In a Cinderella moment, the waitress drops her necklace on the way out of the restaurant, and when Pardi finds her at a bar to return it, drinking ensues.

As the video continues, the pair hits the streets, where they run into a festival parade and ride in the back of a pickup truck. The spontaneous evening continues when they find a glowing pool, and the female character goes for a skinny-dipping night swim.

The night ends as the sun begins to peek over the horizon, and Pardi gifts his classic white cowboy hat to the fictional love interest.

The steamy song plays over the video as the story unfolds, and clips of Pardi singing the tune in a courtyard are sprinkled throughout.

“It was a fun adventure filming this video in the city of San Miguel de Allende," Pardi says. "The town is full of color and life, and I think the video really captures that."

"Your Heart or Mine" is included on Pardi's Mr. Saturday Night album, released in September 2022. The 14-track project also features his most recent No. 1 hit, "Last Night Lonely."