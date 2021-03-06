Jordan Davis’ new music video for his hit single, “Almost Maybes,” features a familiar face. Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette and Dancing With the Stars makes her music video debut…and the setting quite suits her past experiences.

The video is set as a nostalgic walk down memory lane, shot as if one continually moving timeline, recreating scenes from Davis’ past relationships. Directed by Patrick Tracy, “Almost Maybes” illustrates the stories of the relationships you thought were "it," but ultimately didn’t work out.

Davis and Brown both individually go through multiple failed relationships, resulting in finding each other, and the relationship that they’ve both been looking for finally clicks.

In a way, Brown has been through this before…except with 32 men, all at once. On The Bachelorette, Brown dated several men, ultimately choosing country singer Jed Wyatt. That engagement didn’t work out but led her eventually to find her current boyfriend, Adam Woolard (who acts out a proposal in the video).

In a statement on MCA Nashville’s website, Brown notes how she wound up starring in Davis’ video.

“I had done a Q&A on my social media saying how I’d love to be in a music video one day,” Brown says. “So some of my fans started tagging Jordan, and then Jordan sent me a direct message on Instagram and that’s how it all started.”

Thanks to social media, Brown was in!

“Within hours I was getting messages saying I should have Hannah in the video,” Davis adds. “Hannah was very involved in the plotline of the video, which was really fun hearing about her past relationships and marrying those stories with mine. I’m really happy with how the video turned out.”

Brown isn’t the only surprising thing about the singer’s video. There's also Davis’ new look. The once densely bearded Davis shed his staple facial hair halfway through the video to signify a flashback in the timeline. It’s a look Davis hasn’t sported in a while. In fact, he tells People that even his management team had a hard time recognizing him!

“I sent over the pictures of me with no beard and some people were like, ‘Who is this guy?’” he recalls.

“Almost Maybes” is the lead single from Davis’ self-titled EP, which he released in May of 2020.