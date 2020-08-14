Jordan Davis may be a talented artist with multiple hit songs under his belt, but he isn’t the only person in his family capable of stealing the spotlight. The country star recently invited his 8-month-old daughter, Eloise Larkin, to appear in an acoustic-style video for his deeply personal song “Detours" -- and she’s the star of the show!

The heartwarming clip, which follows the April release of the original music video for “Detours,” opens with Davis sitting on the floor of his daughter’s nursery. He faces his little bundle of joy with an acoustic guitar in hand and begins to tell her the story of how he met her momma, Davis' wife Kristen.

"So I'm going to tell you this story -- not the whole story; you can learn that some other day,” the "Almost Maybes" singer says while his daughter uses her tiny fingers to pluck the strings on her daddy’s instrument. “So I met your mom in Houma, [La]. This is back when your dad was living like a wild child.

“But you know how sweet your mom is? I started acting better after I met momma, and I wrote a song about it,” he continues. “You want to sing it with me?"

As Davis serenades Eloise, the sweet little girl, dressed in overalls and wearing an adorable light-blue bow headband atop her head, seems pleased with her father’s acoustic performance. She moves her arms in the air and curiously examines his guitar while he sings the lyrics about how navigating the twists and turns led him to meet his better half.

“All I ever wanted but never knew I needed / She's the dotted lines and every sign that led me straight to Jesus,” Davis croons while looking into his daughter’s attentive eyes, as photos of the family of three flash on the screen. “Was a voice that made me hit the brakes / Slow it down, have some faith / And I had to learn from my mistakes / But I'm on the right road now.”

“Detours,” which Davis wrote with his brother Jacob and Nashville songwriter Dave Turnbull, appears on his recently released self-titled EP. Davis and his wife met back in 2014 and tied the knot in March of 2017. The couple welcomed Eloise into the world on Nov. 17, 2019.

