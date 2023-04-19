It's the dream team we never knew we needed: Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning hopped onstage with Jordan Davis recently for a rousing cover performance o Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues." Davis shared the moment with his social media followers, posting video in which he holds the mic up to Manning to let the football great take a verse.

Manning's vocal chops might not be exactly up to par, but what he lacks in precision and tonality he makes up for in charisma and enthusiasm. In fact, the impromptu duet was so much fun that Davis playfully suggested that they might have to make it a regular occurrence.

"Just confirmed that [Peyton Manning] is opening the Damn Good Time Tour," he jokes in the caption of his post.

Davis announced his next tour earlier in April, and he's got a slew of talented openers on the bill — Gabby Barrett, Conner Smith and Kameron Marlowe, to name just a few — but there's no doubt that Manning would make a phenomenal addition to the lineup.

It's not entirely clear what brought Davis and Manning onstage in this video, but they are buddies with a history of showing up in the same spots. Most recently, Davis performed at a gala in Indianapolis hosted by Manning, as part of his campaign to raise funds for the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at the city's Ascension St. Vincent facility.

Manning's kinship with the country community is well-documented. He and Luke Bryan co-hosted the 2022 CMA Awards last November.