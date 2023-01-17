Every so often, a country song comes along and makes you blush. Chris Young's "Gettin' You Home," Josh Turner's "Your Man" and the ever-subtle "Let's Make Love" from Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are a few that come to mind.

Now Jordan Davis is throwing his hat in the ring. After dipping his toes into some bedroom lyrics with "Take It From Me," he's diving head-first into the deep end with a new song called "No Time Soon."

"'Cause you and me and a night like this is too long overdue / Tonight, I'm like a freight train, I'm rolling home to you / My heart's like a matchbook and you're kiss is a fuse / The world's gonna have to kick that door in if it wants in this room / So lay down I'm 'bout to love you and I ain't stopping no time soon," he sings in a social media tease of the song.

"No Time Soon" will arrive in its entirety on Friday, Jan. 20. The song will likely be included on Davis' upcoming album Bluebird Days, which is scheduled to arrive on Friday, Feb. 17.

Although he has yet to reveal a tracklist for the project, Davis has already released a few of its songs. His CMA Song of the Year Award-winning hit "Buy Dirt" featuring Luke Bryan has made the cut. "What My World Spins Around," "Next Thing You Know," "Part of It" and "Midnight Crisis" featuring Danielle Bradbery will also be included.

Bluebird Days is his first album since Home State in 2018.

Davis will be joining Thomas Rhett on the Canada leg of his Bring the Bar to You Tour. He'll open alongside Kameron Marlowe for the February dates.