Justin Moore vs. Tyler Farr – The Showdown

Two new songs will compete for Showdown glory this weekend, as Craig Morgan's 'Wake Up Lovin' You' gets retired to the Hall of Fame following a fifth straight win. Justin Moore and Tyler Farr are at different points in their careers, but both represent a similar fanbase. This promises to be a very close competition.

Moore's new single 'Lettin' the Night Roll' is the second from his new 'Off the Beaten Path' album. The uptempo love song finds Moore on an old dirt road with a beautiful woman. The same can be said about Farr's 'Whiskey in My Water,' yet somehow the two songs sound very different.

Listen to clips of both Moore and Farr's songs and vote for your favorite here. You can vote once every hour until this Showdown ends on Monday at 8AM ET, so come back and vote often to be sure your artist wins. The winner of this matchup will face a new challenger on Monday.

Listen to a Sample of Justin Moore, 'Lettin' the Night Roll'

Listen to a Sample of Tyler Farr, 'Whiskey in My Water'

Showdown Rules: The song with the most votes wins, and the winner goes on to face a new challenger in the next Showdown. Vote as much as once per hour online. If a song wins five Showdowns in a row, it will be retired into the Taste of Country Showdown Hall of Fame to allow for new songs to compete. Some songs will be considered for a second Showdown if voter turnout is healthy in a losing effort.