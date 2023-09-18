Randy Travis Surprises Kane Brown With Special Award at 2023 ACM Honors

Kane Brown was one of night's biggest honorees at the 2023 ACM Honors on Monday night (Sept. 18), and he also got a very welcome surprise. Randy Travis turned up onstage by surprise to personally present Brown with his ACM International Award.

Brown received the special honor in recognition of his impact in helping to spread country music all over the world. Travis showed up with his wife, Mary, for the younger superstar's special moment, extending a special bond they've had for a number of years now.

Travis and his wife, Mary, took the podium, with her telling the story of how Travis dropped in to surprise Brown during a radio appearance early on in his career. They've been friends ever since, and the audience squealed when she asked Travis to announce the award, and he carefully said, "Kane Brown!"

Lee Brice was also on hand to pay tribute to Brown; he performed an acoustic version of Brown's hit, "Like I Love Country Music," to mark the occasion.

The moment was just one of the highlights of the 2023 ACM Honors, which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville on Aug. 23. The ceremony aired on Fox on Monday, hosted by Carly Pearce.

Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Brandy Clark and the War and Treaty were among the other artists who gave musical tributes.

Chris Stapleton received the ACM Triple Crown Award at the ceremony. Mary Chapin Carpenter also received the Poet's Award, and K.T. Oslin earned it posthumously. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the ACM Honors.

The 2023 ACM Honors will be available to stream via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).