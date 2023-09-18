Lee Brice Salutes Kane Brown at the 2023 ACM Honors

Lee Brice gave a very special performance to tribute Kane Brown during the 2023 ACM Honors broadcast on Monday night (Sept. 18) on Fox. The country singer performed a special acoustic rendition of one of Brown's biggest hits.

Brice took the stage of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Aug. 23 to perform "Like I Love Country Music," Brown's No. 1 hit from 2022. Brown took home the ACM International Award at the 2023 ACM Honors in recognition of his role in spreading country music overseas, and Randy Travis was on hand as a surprise presenter.

Brice gave an energetic performance, utilizing the grit in his voice to add a little bit of soulful growl to the song.

Lady A, Trisha Yearwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Brandy Clark and the War and Treaty were among the other artists who gave tribute performances to recognize the evening's honorees. Carly Pearce hosted the 2023 ACM Honors, which will be available to stream via Hulu beginning Tuesday (Sept. 19).

Chris Stapleton received the ACM Triple Crown Award at the event. Mary Chapin Carpenter also received the Poet's Award, which K.T. Oslin earned posthumously. Charlie Daniels received a posthumous ACM Spirit Award at the 2023 ACM Honors.