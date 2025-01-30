If you've checked out Kane Brown's newest album The High Road, you've likely noticed there are many songs about the people he loves the most.

Of course, he sings about his wife Katelyn and even with her on a pair of tracks. There's also special song about his grandfather — or "Pepaw" — called "When You Forget."

But before you get to those tracks, Brown nestled in a special number about his son called "3." While the title is simple and obvious — Krewe is the Browns' third child — the meaning behind it is much deeper.

"3 has always been a very special number in my life just as I’m sure you can think of your number right now," he shares with his fans on social media. "You never know how your special number will show up either. Maybe you use it to hit the lottery, maybe you use it as a lock code for your phone (212121) and no this is not my code."

"For me it was my lucky number in sports and just when I think I’m finished using the number it pops in my life in the most special way possible and I had my 3rd beautiful child," Brown adds.

He included a video with the post featuring his three kids: Kingsley, Kodi and Krewe. Brown's daughters take turns hugging and kissing him in the clip, while Krewe sits in his lap. The song "3" plays over the video as he lip-syncs along.

"Three in the morning and my wife is fast asleep / Like those two girls in that room across from me / Yeah, we thought that we were stoppin' / But this baby that I'm rockin' / Proves this little boy that looks like me was born to be / Three," he mouths along with the track.

Watch the adorable video:

Who Are Kane Brown's Children?

Brown has three children he shares with his wife Katelyn, whom he married Oct. 12, 2018. Kingsley Rose arrived just after the couple's first wedding anniversary on Oct. 29, 2019.

The "Miles on It" singer then shocked his fans by announcing his second child, Kodi Jane, had been born on Dec. 30, 2021. The pair decided to keep the pregnancy hidden from the public in an effort to have something that was only theirs, at least for a season.

On June 18, 2024, Kewe Allen was born. Brown admits they were surprised to learn they were having another baby and thought they were done after two.

As the song "3" suggests, however, it seems he was always destined to be a father of three.

