Kane Brown's new The High Road album has 18 tracks, but it's only got one song that made him shed a few tears while he was writing it.

That's "When You Forget," the final track on the project. The lyrics are ripped straight from a personal situation that the singer and his family are currently facing. On Instagram, Brown posted a photo of his grandparents, explaining that his grandfather's battle with Alzheimer's was the inspiration behind the song.

"The hardest working man I know and will ever know! I hope I can be half the man he is today," Brown writes.

"This is the only song on the album that brought some tears writing," he continues. "He's been forgetting some things lately, it's a terrible disease (Alzheimer's) and I hope everyone going through the same thing my family and I are can relate to this song."

"I love you pepaw," the singer said as he concluded his tribute.

Brown has written songs for family members in the past, and The High Road includes two duets with his wife Katelyn, too.

He recently told Holler that "When You Forget" is an emotional song for his grandmother — his grandfather's wife — too.

"Getting to call my Nana and tell her that we were going to write a song about him, you know you could hear her tearing up over the phone," he remembers.

The High Road came out last week.

Kane Brown, "When You Forget" Lyrics:

I walked in the room, looked in your eyes / And I could tell right then you didn't recognize / The man I've become, and it tore me up / But that's just what time sometimes does

Your memory's fading, it's breaking my heart / If you look in that mirror and wonder who you are

Chorus:

You're still our hero / You're still the man / Hell of a father and a damn good friend / You can fix any problem with a wrench or some words / The backbone of our family in the front of that church / You kept every promise / For worse or for better / I'm writing you this / So when you forget, you can remember

We were turning them roads when you taught me to drive / You've been wearing that ring since July of '55 / You kept food on that table, lights on in that house / So don't ever question, no don't ever doubt

Repeat Chorus

Your memory's fading, it's breaking my heart / If you look in that mirror and wonder who you are...

Repeat Chorus