Kane Brown should really send a text or something before calling home while onstage during his shows.

The country star recently performed at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, and when it was time to play his hit,"Thank God," he instead decided to pull out his phone.

Kane Brown Calls His Wife From the Stage

While Brown's wife, Katelyn, joins him on the recorded version of the song — and often live — she was not in attendance for his show in Washington. However, the crowd was more than happy to sing Katelyn's part of the song in her absence. Brown figured he should at least call his wife mid-show so she could enjoy the group effort.

In a video shared on TikTok, Brown is seen calling his wife via FaceTime while onstage. By the sound of the conversation, Katelyn might not have been expecting the call.

"Go to the bathroom," Brown says into the phone. "She's getting up. Hold on."

Brown then turns the phone around so the crowd can watch Katelyn enjoy the show while they sing her part.

Does Katelyn Join Kane Brown Onstage During His Shows?

"Thank God" shot up the charts upon its release September 2022. Kane and Katelyn Brown were the second duetting married couple to land a song at the top of the Country Airplay chart since Tim McGraw and Faith Hill did it in 1997 with "It's Your Love."

While Katelyn didn't make the show at the Washington State Fair, she has been known to appear on stage with Kane to sing "Thank God."

Earlier this year, the two performed together at a tour stop in Philadelphia, which is also Katelyn's hometown.

Brown also has been known to pull fans on stage to sign Katelyn's part of the song: In June, he invited a young girl to join him on the mic for "Thank God."

The country megastar is at home now, taking a couple weeks off from his tour.

