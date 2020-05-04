Kane Brown and Chris Young have a new collaboration coming, and Brown, at least, can't wait to share it. The country star recently leaked a snippet of the song to his fans via Instagram.

Brown didn't share the new track's name, but a re-tweet from Young reveals the title to be "Famous Friends." The upbeat, mandolin-accented song celebrates those good buddies who may not have their names up in lights, but are famous nonetheless.

"My buddy Jason, he's a sheriff / He'll flash his lights but let me go / My boy Randy, he's a preacher / My girl Megan, she's that's teacher of the year / I swear for five years in a row," Brown sings in a verse. The chorus goes, "I've got some famous friends you've probably never heard of / Back in Hamilton County, our crowd is second to none / You might not know 'em here in this big city we're in / When I go back home, I've got some famous friends / Yeah, I do ..."

The snippet Brown shared cuts off before Young begins to sing, but offers a look at a second verse: "I got friends in high places on these small-town roads," Brown sings.

"Y'all blow up @ChrisYoungMusic and tell him to release our feature together ASAP so y'all can hear the whole thing," Brown writes on Instagram. Replies Young on Twitter, "I see you Kane," adding an eyes emoji and the hashtag #FamousFriends.

Brown and Young previously teased "Famous Friends," about a year ago. At the time, they revealed that Young was overseas while Brown recorded his vocals for the track, which is slated for inclusion on Young's next album, reportedly titled Raised on Country. The details of that project have yet to be announced.

"Famous Friends" won't be Brown and Young's first collaboration: The pals also worked together on "Setting the Night on Fire," a track on the deluxe edition of Brown's self-titled debut album that they co-wrote and both sing on. Additionally, Brown was a special guest on Young's 2018 Losing Sleep World Tour.

When Brown got married in 2018, Young moved mountains to be there for his friend's big day. And in October of 2019, Young was there for Brown once again, as Brown was mourning the death of his drummer, Kenny Dixon, in a car accident: Young performed his own song "Drowning" during the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year event in Dixon's honor.