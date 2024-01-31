Kane Brown’s Heart for Helping Underprivileged Kids Just Won Him a Big Award

From his earliest days as a mainstream country artist, Kane Brown has been a staunch supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and other programs that provide opportunity for under-served and at-risk youth.

Now, the country radio industry is taking note of the "I Can Feel It" singer's longstanding commitment to helping kids and prioritizing other philanthropic efforts.

Brown has been named the recipient of the 2024 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award, an annual honor that celebrates artists who make giving back a major part of their careers.

He'll be feted during CRS Honors, an event taking place on Feb. 29 in Nashville as part of this year's Country Radio Seminar.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America works to provide opportunity and an inclusive community to kids everywhere, especially those who come from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds. Brown — who endured homelessness, racism and abuse as a child — has said that he wishes he had grown up with the kind of safe haven the organization seeks to provide for kids and teens.

In addition to making financial contributions, like one that funded the renovation of a gym in northeast Ohio in 2022, Brown has also personally provided opportunities for children. He gifted tickets and provided backstage access to 16 kids and 4 adults from a local chapter, including dinner in the experience as he shared his own story with the group. He has also worked to rebuild a chapter in his hometown of Chatanooga, Tenn.

The country star's work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America hasn't gone unnoticed in the past, either: In 2022, he was named the organization's "Champion of Youth" for that year.

Previous CRS Artist Humanitarian Award winners include Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and many others. Tracy Lawrence won the honor last year.