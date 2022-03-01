Kane Brown’s Daughter Kingsley Is Adjusting Well to Life as a Big Sister

Kane Brown's 2-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose, got a new title recently: Big sister. The country superstar and his wife Katelyn welcomed baby girl Kodi Jane at the end of 2021, and though Brown admits Kingsley was a little foggy on the details of what the new family member meant at first, he says she's fully embraced her new status as an older sibling.

"Kingsley's starting to get into her big sister role," Brown tells Audacy's Katie Neal during a recent Superstar Power Hour.

"She knew there was a baby there," he adds, thinking back to Kingsley's perception of what was going on when he and Katelyn went to the hospital to deliver Kodi Jane. "I don't know if she knew it was there to stay. But now, I mean, [Kodi] makes any type of noise, she's like, 'Baby!' And either she makes you go check it out, or she goes and checks it out."

Kingsley's not the only one thriving as part of a family of four. Brown says he's a big fan of life as a girl dad. "Oh, I love it," the singer says.

"They're just neat and clean, and Kingsley picks up after herself," he continues. "And I'm like, 'This is amazing.' She's kind of a tomboy too, so I kind of got the best of both worlds."

Brown and Katelyn opted to keep her pregnancy secret until Kodi was born, a feat that involved lots of attention to detail and a scaled back social media presence, Brown explains.

"I think the hardest part was after her first trimester, when we were getting stuff sent to us, like bags with Kodi's name on them, or the bassinets, things like that, that Kingsley wouldn't use ... we just had to make sure that stuff was out of any video that we shot," he explains. While their secret remained intact until Kodi was born, Brown admits there were some photos where they were second-guessing whether or not it was visible that they had a baby on the way.

"There were some pictures where I was like, 'Babe, I don't know, I think you kinda look pregnant in this picture," he says with a laugh.