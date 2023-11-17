Looking for some holiday cheer? This Kane Brown and Elvis Presley "duet" on Presley's classic "Blue Christmas" should do the trick.

Through modern technology, Brown and his production team were able to intertwine Brown's vocals with some of Presley's original vocals from the 1957 version of the song.

Brown's deep tone blends well with Presley's vocals, making for a new holiday staple track.

Brown is establishing himself as one of Santa's most in-demand helpers this year: In addition to this track, the star will perform during the upcoming Christmas at Graceland special. He joins a huge lineup of all-genre artists to celebrate the King of Rock 'n' Roll, as well as the holiday season, at Presley's iconic Graceland estate. For country, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson and the War and Treaty will also perform.

Performance details haven't been shared, but it seems likely Brown will be performing "Blue Christmas." Presley's sprit will surely be tuned in when the holiday special airs on NBC on Nov. 29.

