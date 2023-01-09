Kane Brown, his wife Katelyn and their two daughters closed out a trip to Orlando, Fla. in the best way possible: With a trip to Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

The singer dedicated a carousel of social media snapshots to the experience, complete with a picture of the whole family in front of the park's Cinderella Castle. The couple's 3-year-old daughter Kingsley wore a shirt printed with Mickey Mouse characters and Minnie Mouse ears, and in one snapshot, a sticker on her shirt indicated that it was her first time visiting Disney World.

Of course, the youngest member of the Brown family, 1-year-old Kodi, was also along for the trip, though she appeared to sit out the Dumbo the Flying Elephant ride, which Kingsley enjoyed with her superstar parents.

"[Disney World] I just wanted to say thank you for ending our amazing weekend in Orlando," Brown writes in the caption of his post.

Kingsley got to meet some Disney princesses during her time at the park, and that wasn't all: On her social media, Katelyn documented the toddler getting a makeover to become the iconic character of Belle from Beauty and the Beast. A transformation video on Katelyn's TikTok shows the whole process, which includes a manicure, a tiara and, of course, a yellow gown exactly like Belle's.

Earlier in their Orlando getaway, the Browns hit Sea World, where they visited Sesame Street's iconic 123 Sesame Street stoop and even met some favorite characters for the show, according to a social media post from Katelyn. Brown shared video of himself and Kingsley walking hand in hand through the park, setting the clip to audio of his song, "For My Daughter," and captioning it, "My princess."

The Brown family has been in non-stop celebration mode for the past few days. Just before heading out for their Florida vacation, they posted photos of the rodeo-themed first birthday party they threw for baby Kodi. Shortly after returning, Katelyn shared photos and video of the baby shower she threw for Jon Pardi's wife, Summer, who is expecting a baby girl.

See Country Music's Best Love Stories: