Kane Brown might not be enjoying more daddy-daughter fishing dates with his youngest daughter anytime soon.

The country singer brought Kodi Jane, who's 5, out to the water with him, but the outing ended in tears.

In a silly video shared to social media, Brown shows a less-than-successful day out fishing. His pole gets caught in the trees, he gets eaten alive by bugs and even falls backwards in his chair trying to reel in a biggun'.

At the end of the video, he catches a big ol' boot — a nod to his new song "2 Pair."

Mixed in with the funny clips are a handful of interactions with his little girl Kodi as they get ready to cast a line. She looks up to the task in her cowboy boots and swimsuit, and she even has gloves on in preparation for handling the bait.

However, we learn quickly that she is not a fan of worms.

"Eww, yuck," she says, as Brown shows her a container filled with little squirmers.

Evidently, this moment escalated quickly, because another clip shows Kodi cowering against the fence in tears. Brown tries to show her that the worms are put away and can't hurt her, but she continues to cry.

"I want Mommy," she says between sobs. Eventually, Brown has to pick her up and put her on the other side of the fence so she can run to her mom, Katelyn.

If the "Miles on It" singer wants a fishing companion, he may have to try again with his son Krewe when he's old enough.

Who Are Kane Brown's Kids?

Brown has three children with his wife of six years, Katelyn. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Kingsley Rose, on Oct. 29, 2019. Their second daughter Kodi Jane was born on Dec. 30, 2021. The pair shocked the country music world when Kodi was born, because they kept the whole pregnancy a secret.

Brown and his wife thought they were done having kids after two, but their third child, a son named Krewe Allen, arrived on June 18, 2024. The country singer has since undergone a vasectomy to prevent a fourth pregnancy.

