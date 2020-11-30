Former high school classmates Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina turned up the heat on Thursday (Nov. 26) when they appeared together to perform their hit song "What Ifs" as part of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

Transforming into major superstars over the past few years before our eyes, Alaina and Brown shined in the spotlight of the nationally-televised performance — a tradition that helped raise money for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign this year.

Alaina appeared just for the one hit, as Brown was the headliner of a show that featured the Georgia native rocking out on "Worldwide Beautiful," "Lose It," "One Thing Right" and his current single, "Be Like That." And while Swae Lee and Khalid didn’t join him for this particular performance, Brown wasn’t alone, performing his set surrounded by the iconic Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders.

In a behind-the-scenes video shot prior to the airing, Brown shows off a personal side that the world has also fallen in love with, including a heartfelt moment holding his adorable little girl, Kingsley, on the field during rehearsals:

Brown joins an illustrious list of country music superstars picked to take the stage at the Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show. In years past, everyone from Thomas Rhett to Eric Church to Luke Bryan have taken the stage.