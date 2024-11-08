A simple GRWM video on social media? Not so fast — Katelyn Brown may have invited her fans to watch her do her makeup and hair, but she also secretly shared her new duet with her husband, Kane Brown.

And most of her fans missed it!

The song Katelyn used to set the tone for the video is the couple's new joint effort, "Body Talk."

"Is your body looking for somebody / Cuz I'm looking for somebody like you / Yeah there's no doubting / No need to talk about it / Cuz we can let our bodies talk / We can let out bodies talk it through," the couple sing in what sounds like the chorus of the song.

Take a listen below:

Fans filled the comments section, but many were just asking about products used in the video, or simply complimenting Katelyn on her appearance.

There were a few sleuths who realized what the song was and expressed their excitement for its release. "Ugh this song!" one such fan notes with a handful of heart emojis.

"I CANT WAIT FOR THIS SONGGGGG" another exclaims.

Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown Have More Duets on the Way

Ever since the pair released their smash hit "Thank God," fans have been begging for more collaborations.

In October, Brown revealed that he and his wife had two more duets on the way in a quick interview with CMT. He said one is "way more country than the other one. The other one is just blatantly pop."

A release date for "Body Talk" has yet to be announced. Details about the couple's third duet are still under wraps.