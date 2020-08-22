Kane Brown, Khalid and Swae Lee offer a visually stimulating take in the video for their collaborative song, "Be Like That."

The three singers take over the Pink Motel in Sun Valley, Calif., which dates back to the 1940s and offers retro vibes. Brown takes it to the motel's diner decked out in mint green and baby pink walls with neon signs that pull the aesthetic together — dancing on the lunch counter like no one's watching all the while.

The camera then checks in on Swae Lee, who's at the bottom of an empty pool, dancing and singing along to the track surrounded by old-fashioned TVs while donning his own retro outfit of pink pants and a mint green shirt.

Meanwhile, Khalid sets up shop in one of the vintage motel rooms before the three join forces in each of their respective locations, singing, "I might be better on my own / I hate you blowing up my phone / I wish I never met yo ass / Sometimes it be like that / But I'm not myself the nights you're gone / There ain't no way I'm moving on / I'm not afraid to need you bad / Sometimes it be like that."

"When I first heard 'Be Like That' I fell in love with it. It’s one of those songs that just hits you and knew I couldn’t release it how it was, so I started messing with it a little bit, and then we decided to bring Khalid and Swae Lee on," Brown explains.

"Be Like That" is featured on Brown's recently released EP Mixtape Vol. 1 that also includes a collaboration with Nelly on a "Cool Again" remix, as well as his current single, "Worldwide Beautiful."

