Kane Brown's son Krewe is growing up fast! The country singer and his family recently celebrated his first birthday (June 18) with a golf-themed birthday party.

In a carousel of photos and videos shared by Brown's wife, Katelyn, the family of five are all smiles for photos at the party.

Krewe sits in his hit chair with a big grin on his face, as it appears the picture was taken mid-clap for the toddler. Sisters Kingsley and Kodi pose on either side of their brother, with mom and dad standing in the back in front of a large cutout that was made for the occasion.

Katelyn included quite a few pictures and videos of the family's first year with Krewe. There are photos of all three children spending time together, and also several snaps of her baby boy snoozing on her lap or in her husband's arms.

The final video shows the day Krewe was born. Katelyn is sitting on the hospital bed with their two daughters, with Kane cradling a snoozing Krewe in his arms as he introduces him to his big sisters.

"Krewe man, you complete our family," Katelyn writes in the caption. "I am so in love with you and thank God everyday for giving me you."

"Happy first birthday to my little guy that is just he sweetest happiest boy and brings so much joy to our family," she adds.

Who Are Kane Brown's Children?

Brown and his wife of nearly seven years are parents to three children. Just over a year after they tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Kingsley Rose, on Oct. 29, 2019.

Then came their second daughter Kodi Jane on Dec. 30, 2021. Brown and Katelyn surprised their fans with her birth after concealing the entire pregnancy.

Krewe Allen made his debut on June 18, 2024. Initially, Brown said the pair wanted to name their son Kasper, but too many opinions from family members made them change their mind.

The country hitmaker says he and his wife are finished having children now and he's undergone a vasectomy to protect that decision.