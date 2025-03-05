The Unhinged Reason Kane Brown Made Post Malone Drink a Cup of Water + Cigarette Butts

For a few months, a picture has been circulating around the internet of Post Malone, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown playing beer pong together after the 2024 ACM Awards.

When we asked Aldean about it on Taste of Country Nights, he admitted that it happened, but he certainly did not let us in on this little detail of said game that Brown just revealed, almost a year later.

"I ended up being partners with Jelly Roll and then we beat Post Malone and Aldean," Brown tells CMT.

Brown doubled down on the fact that his team won — he's heard otherwise from fans online, and he wants to set the record straight.

"A lot of people are like, 'Oh, who do you think won?' A lot of people are like, 'Oh, it's Post and Jelly, 'cause they play all the time.'"

"Wrong! Man, I was killin' 'em!" the "Backseat Driver" singer emphatically says,

This is where the story takes a wild left turn.

"It was water in the cups, it wasn't beer," Brown reveals, "But, he [Post Malone] was dumping his cigarettes in the last cup, and the table was super long."

"I was like, 'I'm gonna hit this cup.' He said, 'If you hit this cup, I'll drink it.'"

Brown recalls making eye contact with Aldean. He knew what he had to do.

"I looked at Post, and I said, 'Drink up.'"

Brown landed the ball in the cup — a perfect shot. "Jason just went, 'Oh my God,'" he recalls, telling the story to CMT.

That's how Post Malone had to drink a cup full of his own cigarette butts.

