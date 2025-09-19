In a recent podcast interview, Kane Brown shared a playful look at his household dynamic, joking, “I discipline the kids, my wife disciplines me.” The lighthearted remark offers fans a rare peek at how the country star and his wife, Katelyn, keep things balanced at home.

The "Bury Me In Georgia" singer was a guest on The Pete and Sebastian Show, where the hosts said, "You got three kids, young guy, 31 years-old, are you the disciplinarian in your relationship, are you the one setting the rules or does your wife take care of that?"

Brown smiled real big and said: "I discipline the kids, my wife disciplines me."

The hosts burst out laughing at first, unsure whether Brown was serious until they realized he absolutely was. One of them quipped that Brown might be the “manager,” but his wife is the “GM” of their household. You can see the full interview below.

It’s refreshing to see a country star so comfortable in his own skin — and in his marriage — that he can openly admit his wife calls the shots at home.

In many traditional Southern families, the man is often viewed as the head of the household and the ultimate authority.

For Kane Brown, a high-profile figure in a genre that often clings tightly to those traditions, to openly flip that expectation is more significant than some might realize.

Brown even goes further to reveal that on his laminate, used for identification when backstage at shows, it says "Boss" and "on hers it says Kane's Boss."

Brown shares a lot of his life on social media, which has benefitted and hurt him at the same time.

It benefits him when people get to see how great of a husband and father he is and it hurts him when he gets so much backlash from fans that he has to go silent for a little while, like he recently did when he commented on the death of Charlie Kirk.

How Many No. 1 Songs Does Kane Brown Have?

Brown currently has 11 no. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart as of August 2025.

How Long Has Kane Brown Been Married?

Kane Brown has been married for approximately six years, as he and his wife, Kately tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018.

