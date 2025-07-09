Kane Brown’s ‘Dark Days’ Before His Health Journey Were Worse Than We Realized

Kane Brown has released music that touches on his mental health struggles in the past. But in a vulnerable new track that he teased on Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 8), he shares his darkest and most personal message yet.

The ballad, which spotlights Brown's rich and emotive voice, gets honest about a tough time that the singer went through earlier this year.

In its lyrics, he wonders what life after death would be like for him. He envisions the people gathered around at his funeral and looks ahead toward the afterlife he might be stepping into, which sounds like it's still mostly a big question mark.

"Could I go back in time? / Who would I say goodbye to? / Who would I run back to?" Brown sings. "When the sun shines down / All my friends gather 'round / Underneath that weeping willow / Who would I see, who would I be? Where would I go?"

"This was during my dark days before these last couple months of my life turning around," Brown explained as he shared the song.

"I wondered if when I was gone if I would be in the spirit world or what I would do," he continues. "Who would be at my funeral at the end of the day after all of this."

Brown has written music about mental health struggles in the past: His duet with Blackbear, "Memory," is among the songs he's released that touches on the topic.

But most fans don't know that the singer's 2025 health journey was spurred by a low point in his mental health that sounds like it was serious, and very recent.

The country star has posted some of the accomplishments and milestones from his moves towards better health and wellness, which he kicked off in early April.

"The real fight is with yourself," the singer reflected in one recent "Before and After" shot. "Every time I want to quit, I keep going. And the next day, I push even harder. If I slip, I hold myself accountable and come back stronger."

Most of his posts about this journey have focused on the physical side of things. In late April, he said he'd lost 16 pounds after a fast and two-to-three weeks of clean eating with no gluten or sugar.

But Brown has also emphasized that physical health and mental health are interconnected.

"Once you start seeing results, there's no turning back," he says. "You feel better, look younger, sleep deeper, and your mood shifts. Discipline builds everything. Let's keep going."