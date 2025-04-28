Kane Brown Reveals He Has Lost 16 Pounds in the Past 2 Weeks

It might not look like Kane Brown has any body fat to spare, but the "What Ifs" singer tells fans via Instagram Stories that he has lost 16 pounds in the last couple weeks.

After my fast and eating better for last 2-3 weeks, no sugar, or gluten. I went from 205-189 — we getting ripped," the "Bury Me in Georgia" singer writes.

Brown has long been on a quest to become a lean, mean, beastly machine. During a recent chat with Taste of Country Nights, he even told us he wants to be as ripped as his fellow country star Tim McGraw, who's known to bring a full gym on tour with him.

"I want to be my bodyguard's bodyguard," Brown jokes. Essentially, he's striving to be the next Incredible Hulk.

The 31-year-old country hitmaker just released a new album in January, The High Road, and on the front cover he's looking about as slender as can be.

It's hard to believe that trim-and-fit fella was able to shed 16 lbs. of body fat, isn't it?

Brown has never been one to struggle with weight, at least not in the past decade since he has been in the public eye. But he's got the urge to trim as much fat as he can so he can bulk up with pure muscle.

We have to wonder, will Brown need to order smaller underwear going forward? We recently learned he requires new packs backstage at every concert, and he may want to size down on the order form.

