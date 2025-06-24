Kane Brown Is Making His Big Film Debut Alongside a Big Hollywood Actor

Kane Brown is headed to the big screen.

The country singer has tried his hand at acting before, but never like this — Brown will be making his feature film debut soon.

Although production has not begun yet, the singer is a part of the cast for a new movie called The Token Groomsman. Twilight fans will be pleased to know that he will be acting alongside Taylor Lautner. In fact, they are expected to share the screen several times throughout the storyline.

Per IMDB, the film centers around Lautner's character, named Scott.

"Scott is invited to be a groomsman at the wedding of the year: all-expenses to Italy are covered, and the wealthy hosts might just be the investors he needs to save his career. The only problem is, he doesn't remember who the groom is," the synopsis reads.

Brown has been cast as Scott's friend Neil.

"I'm kind of that guy that pops his head in every once in awhile," the country hitmaker tells The Bobby Bones Show. "I'm his best friend in the movie and in real life, if you didn't know."

"I'm joking."

"We haven't even started the movie," Brown explains. "The script is hilarious."

A timeframe for when production will begin and a potential release date have yet to be confirmed. Brown says he doesn't even know the schedule, but he does know that he will be traveling to Italy to film the movie.

What Has Kane Brown Acted In?

While this will be Brown's first time shooting a feature-length film, it's not his first time in front of a camera. He's hosted events like the CMT Music Awards and has starred in his own music videos, but he has acted before, too.

In 2023, Brown made his onscreen debut on the CBS show Fire Country, playing an "outlaw on the run" named Robin. When the train he's riding on derails, he finds himself helping fire crews take care of those who were injured in the crash.

